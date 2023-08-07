Pelosi Calls Trump A “Scared Puppy”

Former Speaker of the House is describing former President Donald Trump as a “scared puppy.”
Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA,) was on MSNBC discussing Trump’s latest arraignment for his third indictment in DC. The former Speaker of the House said she believed Trump looked concerned while heading to his arraignment, noting he lacked his usual confidence.
“I wasn’t in the courtroom of course but when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy.”
The 83-year-old has been an outwardly against Trump since his time in office. Pelosi supported impeachment of the former president, tore up his State of the Union address in front of the nation, among several other acts of defiance.
Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts on Pelosi’s television appearance.
“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious,” Trump wrote. “‘I saw a scared puppy,’ she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that. I wasn’t “scared.” Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”
Trump plead not guilty to all four federal charges that include conspiracy to defraud, obstruction and conspiracy of rights.
