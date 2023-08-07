Teenage Boy Shot In Greenfield, Suspected Shooter Arrested

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A teenage boy was shot in Greenfield Sunday evening.

The boy was shot by another teenager who has since been arrested, says Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman. The shooting happened near Riley Park in the Hancock County city and is believed to be related to a group of teenagers who Hartman said they have been investigating for a while now.

“I can tell you since June 26, 2023, we’ve been investigating a group of individuals, mainly juveniles, who are related to buying and selling of guns and drugs here in the city of Greenfield,” Hartman said.

“Since the investigation has started we have taken 16 illegal guns off the street, served over 20 search warrants, and have made eight to ten arrests including juveniles and adults. Some of which are still in custody,” he added.

The circumstances that led to this particular shooting are not clear yet. The teenage boy who was shot was eventually taken to a hospital in Indianapolis after initially being taken to Hancock Health in Greenfield.

With the arrest of the suspect who police believe shot the boy, Hartman said there is no danger to the public at this time.