New Terminal Planned for Purdue University Airport

Published on August 5, 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In a little less than two years, you and your college-bound family members may be able to fly directly to West Lafayette.

$11.8 million have been approved to build a new terminal at the Purdue University Airport.  The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that trustees are looking to bring commercial flights – which stopped in 2004 – back to the airport.

Construction is expected to start next May.  Developers are hoping the building will be finished in May of 2025.

At this time, plans for the approximately 8,000-square-foot facility show that it will comply with TSA and FAA guidelines, and will feature a baggage claim, passenger screening area, and more.

That being said, other steps will still have to be taken in order to get the airport ready for travelers.  For example, hangar T-1 will likely be torn down, with short-term parking established in its place.

