Two Get High on Meth, Paddle Down Blue River

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Earlier this week, Indiana Conservation Officers tracked down two people who apparently got high and paddled 12 miles down the Blue River.

In a Facebook post, the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement said the two “snorted some methamphetamine” before heading down the river “on an inflatable raft with no life jackets.”

Officers think the two had broken into, and slept in, a camper Tuesday night. They found the two after searching for more than seven hours.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. The DNR says “charges are pending.”