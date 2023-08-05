Listen Live
IMPD Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run

Published on August 5, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a man was killed this morning in a hit-and-run. The incident happened near W. 33rd St. / N. Illinois St.

 

Police believe the victim may have been riding a scooter at the time. This story is developing; check back for details.

