IMPD: Two Men Accused of Stealing $300,000 Worth of Gaming Cards

INDIANAPOLIS — Police need your help finding two men detectives believe stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of gaming cards.

IMPD says both men pictured above are believed to have stolen a pallet jack and loaded several boxes of gaming cards onto the pallet before the first day of Gen Con 2023 at the Indiana Convention Center.

The cards are estimated to be worth around $300,000.

If you have any info, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.