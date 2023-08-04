Listen Live
Munster Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

Published on August 4, 2023

LAKE COUNTY, Ind — Michael Anthony Prestamer, 32, was arrested on Wednesday. The Munster, Indiana man has been charged with 3 counts of level 5 felony child exploitation, and 3 counts of level 6 felony child exploitation. The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office is considering filing more charges pending further investigation.

Michael Prestamer

Source: Lake County Jail / Indiana State Police

In a press release sent out on Friday, The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received said they received more than twenty tips related to a specific online account that had been used for child exploitation. These tips were passed along to ISP from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After a months long investigation warrants were issued for Prestamer’s Munster home as well a business in Hammond. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/

