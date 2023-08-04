Listen Live
Police: Indy Meth Dealer Drove Himself to Jail

Published on August 4, 2023

MUNCIE, IND — State Police say an Indy man drove himself to jail this morning. Cops tried to stop a stolen 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle near Memorial Drive and Hackley Street. The driver, Joshua G. Little, 44, stopped the car in front of the Delaware County Justice Center.

 

 

“The gentleman that was trying to flee from police was kind enough to stop in front of the Delaware County Justice Center,” said Sergeant Scott Keegan.

 

 

Joshua Little is currently facing preliminary charges of three offenses: Resisting Law Enforcement – a level 6 Felony, Theft – a class A Misdemeanor; and Driving while suspended – prior – also a class A Misdemeanor.

 

 

He also had three active arrest warrants for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and auto theft.

