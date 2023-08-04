Police: Indy Meth Dealer Drove Himself to Jail

MUNCIE, IND — State Police say an Indy man drove himself to jail this morning. Cops tried to stop a stolen 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle near Memorial Drive and Hackley Street. The driver, Joshua G. Little, 44, stopped the car in front of the Delaware County Justice Center.

"The gentleman that was trying to flee from police was kind enough to stop in front of the Delaware County Justice Center," said Sergeant Scott Keegan.

Munster Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges Joshua Little is currently facing preliminary charges of three offenses: Resisting Law Enforcement – a level 6 Felony, Theft – a class A Misdemeanor; and Driving while suspended – prior – also a class A Misdemeanor.