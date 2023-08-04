Police: Indy Meth Dealer Drove Himself to Jail

MUNCIE, IND — State Police say an Indy man drove himself to jail this morning. Cops tried to stop a stolen 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle near Memorial Drive and Hackley Street. The driver, Joshua G. Little, 44, stopped the car in front of the Delaware County Justice Center.
“The gentleman that was trying to flee from police was kind enough to stop in front of the Delaware County Justice Center,” said Sergeant Scott Keegan.
Joshua Little is currently facing preliminary charges of three offenses: Resisting Law Enforcement – a level 6 Felony, Theft – a class A Misdemeanor; and Driving while suspended – prior – also a class A Misdemeanor.
He also had three active arrest warrants for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, and auto theft.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Police: Johnson Co. Deputy Dies at Indiana Law Enforcement Academy
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana
-
Interview: Hoosier Rock Legend Henry Lee Summer