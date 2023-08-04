Trump Pleads Not Guilty to New Conspiracy Counts

Former President Donald Trump pleaded ‘not guilty’ in federal court to four federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The arraignment lasted for about a half an hour and took place in a Washington courthouse half a mile from U.S. Capitol.

It was the third time Trump has pleaded not guilty since April, with months of pretrial legal wrangling expected against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential campaign, in which Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump posted on his Truth Social in regard to the trial.

“IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness,” Trump posted. “It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World. This indictment is all about Election interference!!!”

Trump also posted again to his Truth Social Thursday morning, accusing the Biden administration of bringing criminal charges against him to drain funds from his 2024 presidential campaign.

“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself,” Trump said. “The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of “Justice.” BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face federal criminal charges.