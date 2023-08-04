Listen Live
Man Killed by IMPD is Identified

Published on August 4, 2023

Man Shot Dead

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who was shot and killed by police on Thursday is 49-year-old Gary Harrell. IMPD shot him after he got out of his car during a traffic stop and ran away from the police.
IMPD Deputy Chief Michael Wolley believes the man refused to listen to the officer, got out of his car, and ran off. They aren’t sure if the suspect fired a gun at the officer, but the officer fired his weapon, and at least one bullet hit the man.

“Early this morning, around 9:40 am, an IMPD North District officer conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of North Parker. As the officer was speaking to the driver, the driver fled on foot with a gun in his hand,” Wolley said at a news conference.
The officer ran after him and discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect at least twice.
He ended up dying at a hospital later. Wolley says they’ll be looking at the officer’s body cam footage, among other things, throughout the investigation.

