IMPD: Someone Witnessed Wednesday Murder

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police say there are witnesses to a murder that happened on Wednesday. Officers responded to 1000 N Rochester Ave. for a report of a shooting. The victim is Alton Ray Kerney, 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We know there’s at least one person involved,” said Sergeant Genae Cook. “How many people were there? Probably, more than one.”

Preliminary information leads detectives to believe the victim was shot in the street. The suspect(s) fled the area on foot just after the incident. Detectives continued to canvass the area, attempting to gain information on the incident.

“Somebody saw something,” she added. “They might have seen people run for the area; anything is helpful, [the] direction of travel.”