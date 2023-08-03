Listen Live
GenCon Returns To Indy For 20th Year In A Row

Published on August 3, 2023

Indiana Convention Center

Source: (Photo: Indiana Convention Center)

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the biggest tabletop gaming convention in the United States, and it has taken place every year since 2003 in Indianapolis.

GenCon will see around 60,000 people come to the Indiana Convention Center. Gamers from all over will take part in many events, panels, and of course board games and card games.

The event is also big in pop culture which will see many people dressing up in cosplay as some of their favorite characters from the games they play.

If you wish to see what it’s all about the badge prices are listed below:

  • Four-day badge – $135
  • Thursday badge – $70
  • Friday badge – $70
  • Saturday badge – $85
  • Sunday badge – $17
  • Trade Day – $235
  • Gen Con Online-Only – free

The event is expected to bring a sizable economic impact with it with restaurants and hotels downtown reaping the rewards.

It also creates traffic concerns downtown with vehicle and foot traffic expected to be increased around the Convention Center. You’re asked to be extra careful in the areas along Maryland Street, Capitol Avenue, and South Street.

