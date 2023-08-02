Lawyers: Brownsburg Child Abuse Case Gets Worse

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — New details emerge from an incident involving a special needs student at Brown Elementary. Attorneys for the family say the child most likely will not return to school this year following an incident at a lunchroom earlier this year.

Attorneys for the family joined WIBC’s Kendall & Casey on Wednesday.

“The child is still struggling and will,” said Catherine Michael. “He’s an autistic child, and they process things differently. “Returning to public school, particularly in Brownsburg, is not going to be an option, for him, for this school year.”

Earlier this year, The Brownsburg Community School Corporation said it was conducting an internal investigation and acknowledged that it would complicate the issue if law enforcement were involved.

“At this point, very little has been offered to accommodate the child,” said attorney Tammy Meyer. “He has been placed privately at this point, which is something that had to be done because they’re really not taking action to help the family.”

Attorneys said they asked for accommodations for the child, and the school district was unwilling to make them.

“We were going into this school year not hearing much about what changes needed to be made,” added Micheal.

The child’s mom is a Brownsburg Community School Corporation employee who lost her husband to cancer.

“They moved to Brownsburg after the husband died because they wanted to make new memories,” said Meyer. “Her real focus was finding a good school system for her child. She looked at the reporting that families look at to see that this was a good school system.”

Meyer added that the school district transferred the mother following the incident so she could be at the same school as her child.

“There were no offers to her other than walk into the same cafeteria, was force-fed vomit, and having to see that table,” Micheal said.

Both attorneys added that they are concerned about using seclusion and restraint in the Brownsburg Community School Corporation. Ten years ago, state lawmakers approved legislation to regulate these actions.

“Prior to this case, parents had heard that students were placed in a seclusion room because they were being aggressive,” said Michael. “When a lot of parents went to that meeting [that took place last spring], that’s what they were shown at that time, and they didn’t know it existed.”

Several school staffers were charged with felony neglect of a dependent.