Jimmy Hoffa to Receive a Historical Marker in Indiana

CLAY COUNTY — Brazil, Indiana native and labor organizer Jimmy Hoffa will be recognized with a historical marker at the Clay County Historical Museum on Tuesday, August 8th.

The great depression era labor leader is known for fighting to raise trucker’s wages in the 1960s and fighting discrimination against workers. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters rose to over two million workers under his leadership. Hoffa was also subject to multiple investigations over the years.

Hoffa also has a history of legal troubles. He was indicted for jury tampering in 1963 after bribing a grand juror in a 1962 conspiracy trial. Hoffa mysteriously disappeared in 1975, it is suspected he was a target of the Mafia.

The ceremony commemorating his legacy will be held at the northeast corner of National Avenue (US Highway 40) and Indiana 59 at 11 a.m. The museum will be open for free between the hours of 10a.m. and 2 p.m. while the event takes place.