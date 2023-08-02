Stop Letting the Communist Chinese Party to Buy U.S. Land

Why does the government continue to allow the Communist Chinese Party to buy land in the United States? Michigan, be better.

Gotion, an electric battery company out of China, purchased 270 acres of land in Green Charter Township, Michigan. The purchase is part of its plan to build a “state-of-the-art battery components facility.”

Gotion, the subsidiary of Chinese company Hefei, first revealed its plan to constuct the battery plant months ago with the help of Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Completion of the land acquisition process is a step forward for Gotion Inc. and the region as a whole,” Chuck Thelen, Gotion’s vice president of North American operations, said in a statement.

“We’ve listened to the concerns of local residents and decided not to purchase two large parcels of land zoned for agriculture use at this time,” Thelen continued. “Gotion Inc. will continue to work with members of the community, and our municipal, county and state partners, throughout this entire process.”

In October, Whitmer announced that Gotion would be investing $2.4 billion to construct two two 550,000 square-foot production plants along with other supporting facilities spanning 260 acres Green Charter Township.

Despite the announcement, Republican lawmakers, national security experts, residence, and local leaders went through Gotion’s proposal. After doing so, they pointed to its Chinese ownership and its ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The corporate bylaws of Gotion requires the company to “carry out Party activities in accordance with the Constitution of the Communist Party of China.”

