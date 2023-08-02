Police Make Arrest in Muncie Shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – Days after a mass shooting in Muncie that killed one person and hurt at least 18 others, police have arrested one man.

First responders were called near Hackley Street and Willard Street early Sunday morning, where they learned that multiple people had been shot at a block party. 30-year-old Joseph Bonner was pronounced dead.

Now, officers have arrested 36-year-old John Vance in connection with this shooting. They have not listed the charges facing him, and it is not yet clear if he is the only suspect.

If you know anything about this, please call Muncie Police.