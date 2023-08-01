Listen Live
Local News

Police: Death Investigation at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

Published on August 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PLAINFIELD, IND — A police officer from central Indiana has passed away at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, and the Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.

A press conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. today at the academy’s location at 5402 Sugar Grove Road in Plainfield, IN 46168.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close