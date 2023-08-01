Police: Death Investigation at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy

PLAINFIELD, IND — A police officer from central Indiana has passed away at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, and the Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.
A press conference will be held at 1:00 p.m. today at the academy’s location at 5402 Sugar Grove Road in Plainfield, IN 46168.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings
-
NWS: Dangerous Temperatures Ahead for Indiana