Colts Head Coach on Jonathan Taylor – “Right now, he’s on the team.”

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Training camp has already had it’s fair share of drama, but the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts says he has to stay focused.

“My biggest thing is, shoot I’m here to coach a football team,” says head coach Shane Steichen, “that’s my job as head football coach is to coach this football team and go from there. I have to be on it every single day.”

That was in response to a question about running back Jonathan Taylor, who’s not only dealing with an injury and not participating in practice, but has recently requested a trade. Taylor is on the last year of his rookie deal, and being one of the breakout stars for the Colts over the last few seasons, he wants an extension and more money.

Taylor had a private meeting with Colts owner Jim Irsay Saturday during training camp, and it was after that meeting that news of Taylor’s trade request made headlines.

Irsay says that trade is off the table. For Shane Steichen, Jonathan Taylor is still apart of the blue and white.

“Right now, he’s on the team. He’s on this football team, and when the medical staff clears him, he should be out here,” Steichen explains.

The team is currently cycling through running backs, but they’re now down one more teammate. Zack Moss broke his arm in training camp Monday, and may be out for six weeks.

Moss’ injury, plus Taylor’s contract issues, and the added pressure of having a new star quarterback in Anthony Richardson, are all reasons why Steichen says he has to stay focused, “I have to be on it on the practice field, I have to be on it in the meeting rooms because I expect these guys to be prepared. If I’m not prepared, how do I expect this team to be prepared? That’s my mindset right now and that’s where I’m at.”

The Indianapolis Colts kick off preseason Saturday, August 12th, taking on the Bills in Buffalo.