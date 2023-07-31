IU Football to Get New Football-Only Weight Facility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana University football program will soon have a football-only weight facility in Memorial Stadium’s North End Zone facility.

The facility was made possible because of a major gift from IU alumnus Jay Wilkinson. Planning for the new space is now underway with the project expected to be done by early 2024.

“We are very appreciative of Jay’s long-standing support and commitment to positively impacting our student-athletes,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “This project will not only provide our football student-athletes with the necessary equipment and space to maximize their abilities and opportunities as IU student-athletes, but also the flexibility to use the space 24/7, 365 days a year.”

This new football-only weight room will be an extension of the W. Jay and Nancy Wilkinson Performance Center, a 25,000 square foot area on the field level that opened in 2009.

“As a passionate supporter of Indiana University and its student-athletes, I know how important it is to have access to the type of facilities that give students the chance to maximize their abilities,” Wilkinson said. “It’s been wonderful to see the overhaul of IU Athletics’ facilities in recent years. I feel privileged to be able to play a part in that effort, and to support the amazing student-athletes who so proudly represent this great university.”

Dolson says Wilkinson has a long history of donating “difference-making gifts to positively impact the opportunities for IU student-athletes.”

In 2017, Wilkinson made a $10 million gift that made the construction of Wilkinson Hall possible. In 2012, he made a $1 million gift for the renovation of the North End Zone’s strength and conditioning facility. Following that gift, the space was renamed the W. Jay and Nancy Wilkinson Performance Center in recognition of his support.