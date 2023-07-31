Paul Reubens, Best Known for Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Has Died

HOLLYWOOD — The actor best known for portraying Pee-wee Herman is dead. Comedian Paul Reubens was 70 years old. He was undergoing treatment for cancer.
He created and starred in the TV series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” from 1986 to 1990 and parlayed that into two movies. In a statement Reubens prepared for after his death, he said “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” He added “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
Reubens’ career took a hit in 1991 when he was arrested and charged with exposing himself inside an adult theater. He eventually brought the character back on HBO and then Broadway.
Reubens also had minor roles in several films and TV shows.
