Man Sentenced to One Year in Federal Prison After Using Instagram to Sell Guns

Published on July 31, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelvin Henderson of Indianapolis was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to court documents, between April 2nd and April 26th of 2021 Henderson visited gun dealers in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Lebanon. He would purchase six Glock 9 millimeter handguns and one Ruger AR-556.

This pattern of gun purchasing is often associated with gun trafficking. Henderson used a method called “straw purchasing” where he bought the guns claiming they were for himself with the intent to sell them to people often not legally allowed to own a firearm.

Henderson admitted to using Instagram to arrange the sale of two guns, one of them being sold to an Indianapolis high schooler

who was too young to buy one legally. Surveillance video shows one instance of him purchasing a gun and handing it to another person immediately after leaving the store.

He will face one year of supervised release following his sentence.

