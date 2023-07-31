Devon Archer Will Go Before the House Oversight Committee

Devon Archer is a former business partner of Hunter Biden, and he is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Archer is expected to share details about different foreign ventures he worked on that President Biden was potentially involved with. It has been reported that Archer is expected to testify that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

Archer is also expected to detail the meetings that both Bidens attended. It is expected that Archer will testify that Hunter would specifically introduce his father to his foreign business partners and potential investors.

Archer’s knowledge of Hunter’s businesses comes after working with Hunter for several years. He worked with Hunter on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings with him, beginning in 2014.

They worked together more outside of Burisma. They co-founded an investment firm Rosemont Seneca alongside Climate Envoy John Kerry’s stepson, Christopher Heinz. Archer served as managing director.

In February 2022 he was sentenced a year and a day in prison for defrauding a Native American tribal entity. Days before he and Hunter joined the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings in Ukraine, they met with Joe Biden. Four months after joining the board, Archer played golf with the Bidens.

While President Biden was serving as vice president, he and his son Hunter allegedly “coerced” Mykola Zlochevsky, Burisma’s CEO, to pay them millions of dollars to get the Ukrainian prosecutor looking into Burisma fired. This is all according to allegations in FD-1023 form. At the time when all of this unfolded, Joe Biden was in charge of the U.S.-Ukraine policy for the Obama Administration.

Archer’s testimony comes as the House Oversight Committee continues to investigate whether or not the Bidens used the influence of then-Vice President Biden to facilitate various foreign business deals. The committee is also looking into the Biden family’s business practices as a whole.

