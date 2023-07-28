Child Dies After Being Found in Water in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a child has died after being found in the water at a campground in Howard County.

Officers went to Beaver Point Campground in Windfall and began searching for the child Thursday evening. Less than an hour later, a member of the Howard County Dive Team found the missing juvenile.

Responders administered CPR and the child was taken to the hospital, but he/she did not survive.

Police are still investigating.