Child Dies After Being Found in Water in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a child has died after being found in the water at a campground in Howard County.
Officers went to Beaver Point Campground in Windfall and began searching for the child Thursday evening. Less than an hour later, a member of the Howard County Dive Team found the missing juvenile.
Responders administered CPR and the child was taken to the hospital, but he/she did not survive.
Police are still investigating.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Comedian Dave Chappelle to Perform in Indianapolis
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings