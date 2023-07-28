Police: Five-Year-Old Girl, Woman Found Dead in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman and a child were found dead inside of a home in Lafayette Thursday afternoon.
The house is on Kinkaid Drive on the south side of the city. Investigators say the ‘incident’ that led to their deaths was ‘contained’ in the house, although it’s not clear what that actually means.
The woman is 43, and the child is 5, according to police.
Expecting to hear more from police soon.
