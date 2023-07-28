Listen Live
Local News

Police: Five-Year-Old Girl, Woman Found Dead in Lafayette

Published on July 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman and a child were found dead inside of a home in Lafayette Thursday afternoon.

The house is on Kinkaid Drive on the south side of the city. Investigators say the ‘incident’ that led to their deaths was ‘contained’ in the house, although it’s not clear what that actually means.

The woman is 43, and the child is 5, according to police.

Expecting to hear more from police soon.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close