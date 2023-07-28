Rep. Adam Schiff States Republicans “Have Descended Into Chaos”

Looks like this pencil-neck is not the sharpest in office…

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff is being called out by conservatives after implying Republicans are chaotic and desperate to impeach Biden.

Fox Business asked Schiff about GOP members pushing for President Biden’s impeachment over ties with his son, Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The California Representative said the Right is reaching to kick Biden out of office.

“The Republican desire to impeach someone, anyone, no matter whether there’s any evidence, just shows how they have descended into chaos.”

Republicans were quick to point out the hypocrisy online. Afterall, Schiff not only lead the House impeachment of President Trump (twice!), but also pushed the Russian collusion narrative. He was even censured by the House for the false claims in June.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s investigation is dripping with evidence that ties the President to alleged pay schemes and shady business dealings.

Oh, how t’s hard to hold the Democratic head high when it’s supported by a pencil-neck!