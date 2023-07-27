Lucas Oil Stadium Will Host Another “Colts Kickoff Concert”

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay recently announced the “Colts Kickoff Concert” for Friday, September 8th.

The event will be free to the public and features a live concert with several special guests playing alongside the Jim Irsay Band. His touring “Jim Irsay Collection” full of noteworthy pop-culture memorabilia will be at the event as well. Famous illusionist Criss Angel is slotted to appear at the event as well.

While musical guests have not yet been announced for this year’s concert, previous guests have included John Mellencamp, Ann Wilson of Heart, and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top.

While the event is free, people must reserve a ticket by going to either Colts.com/concert or jimirsaycollection.com