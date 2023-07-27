Police Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two people were found dead inside a Lafayette home Thursday afternoon, and police think the fatal incident might have been a murder/suicide.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that officers found the two at a home on Kinkaid Drive. The two individuals were a 43-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl.

While police are still investigating, they currently think the deceased were the only ones involved. More information should be released once the Tippecanoe County Coroner determines the causes of death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or call 9-1-1.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Phone: 9-8-8

Online Chat: 988lifeline.org/chat

Find more resources here.