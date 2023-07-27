Two Men Arrested for Anderson Homicide

ANDERSON, Ind. — A homicide investigation in Anderson led to the arrests of two suspects, including one on the run in Mississippi.

Anderson Police say Roger Rodriguez Jr. and Demarcus Davis were involved in the death of Timothy Kates, 41, back on June 27th of this year.

Police tracked Rodriguez down around July 16th. He was pulled over by Muncie Police and arrested. He’s in the Madison County Jail. About ten days later, U.S. Marshals found Demarcus Davis in Mississippi. He was arrested and will be brought to the Madison County Jail.

Investigators haven’t said much more about the Kates homicide, how he was killed, or the exact details on how both suspects are involved.

“Both Rodriguez and Davis are currently in custody and facing future charges regarding the death of our victim Timothy Kates,” says Detective Caleb McKnight with Anderson Police.