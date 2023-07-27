Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal Fell Apart

Hunter Biden was set to get off easy for his tax and gun charges. He had a sweetheart deal in place until, he no longer did.

The past two days in Hunter’s legal saga has been nothing but insane. Yesterday, we learned that Hunter’s legal team tried to pull a fast one on the judge. Today, we learned that his plea deal fell apart, and the spectators in the courtroom reveal how it all happened.

At one point, Hunter’s lawyer Chris Clark threatened to “tear this up right now.” He reportedly wanted the prosecutors to meet his conditions of blanket immunity for Hunter.

The deal broke down about an hour and a half into the hearing. After a 20-minute break, there was an attempt to revise the deal, but that did not work either.

Through the entire thing, Hunter sat there unfazed. He passed the time doodling during one exchange between Wise and the judge. He had to work on his artwork. That doodle could sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

There were two reasons as to why the deal fell apart. The first reason pertained to whether or not Hunter could face additional charges in the future. The second reason was about whether or not the two misdemeanors on his failure to be taxes could be separated from his felony charge of possessing a weapon while addicted to a controlled substance.

This would result in Hunter only receiving two years of gun probation, opposed to prison time.

After the dust settled, the judge decided that neither she nor the parties were in a position to move forward. This led to her giving the lawyers 30 days to resubmit the deal with clearer language.

