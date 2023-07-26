Nursing Facility CFO Charged With Theft

EVANSVILLE — Bethel Manor CFO Victoria Alcorn is facing four felony theft charges after being accused of stealing $46,500 from Bethel Manor, where she worked.

The 59-year-old allegedly stole company money by putting it on her personal Target card. According to a probably cause affidavit, Alcorn’s duties as CFO included running payroll, maintaining employee files, and overseeing accounts payable.

Alcorn reportedly reloaded her Target card 39 times with around $20,000 in company money. Bethel Manor’s CEO also claims that she purchased about $8,500 worth of personal items off Amazon. Alcorn also gave herself a $5,000 raise which she claimed the CEO trusted her to give herself.

Alcorn had been with the company for 18 years. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 29th according to court records.