Senator Young Introduces Bill Supporting AM Radio.

Published on July 26, 2023

Todd Young

Source: (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Senator Todd Young of Indiana recently cosponsored the “AM for Every Vehicle Act.” This bill aims to guarantee AM radio in new vehicles while not passing additional costs off to the consumer.

 

The bill would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require automakers continue to put AM transmitters in their vehicles, and that any car manufacturer who does not include an AM radio must disclose that to consumers. This also directs the Government Accountability Office to research alternatives for alerting the public of emergencies.

 

The bill has bipartisan support.

