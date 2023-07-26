IMPD: Man on Motorcycle Hit and Killed by Pick-up Truck

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after he was struck by a truck trying to make a U-turn. It happened on Indy’s north side near 38th Street and Michigan Road. Police say the male was wearing a helmet during the crash. The victim has not been identified. The drivers involved will have blood drawn, per state law.
A separate accident a few blocks over and 30 minutes before critically injured another man on a motorcycle.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
Severe Weather Expected for Central Indiana
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings
-
Who Won the Tyrese Haliburton Trade?