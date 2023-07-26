Listen Live
IMPD: Man on Motorcycle Hit and Killed by Pick-up Truck

Published on July 26, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday after he was struck by a truck trying to make a U-turn. It happened on Indy’s north side near 38th Street and Michigan Road. Police say the male was wearing a helmet during the crash. The victim has not been identified. The drivers involved will have blood drawn, per state law.

A separate accident a few blocks over and 30 minutes before critically injured another man on a motorcycle.

