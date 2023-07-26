Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty Of Sex Crimes

LONDON — Actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty in his sexual assault trial in London.
He faced nine criminal charges and was accused of having sexual encounters with four men while the two-time Oscar winner was in London from 2001 to 2013.
The trial lasted four weeks and featured testimony from high-profile witnesses like Elton John.
Spacey could have faced life in prison had he been convicted.
