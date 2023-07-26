Listen Live
National

Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty Of Sex Crimes

Published on July 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jury Deliberates On Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Charges

Source: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty

LONDON — Actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty in his sexual assault trial in London.

He faced nine criminal charges and was accused of having sexual encounters with four men while the two-time Oscar winner was in London from 2001 to 2013.

The trial lasted four weeks and featured testimony from high-profile witnesses like Elton John.

Spacey could have faced life in prison had he been convicted.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close