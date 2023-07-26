William Jacobson on the Bidens and Impeachment Committees

Tony Katz spoke with William Jacobson of LegalInsurrection.com on Friday July 21 about the ongoing legal issues of Hunter Biden, and why Congress should move to create an impeachment committee to look into the actions of Hunter and his father, President Joe Biden.
Tony joined Fox News on Sunday, and shared William’s take with host Jon Scott.
For the full interview, click the link below.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings
-
Who Won the Tyrese Haliburton Trade?
-
Eye Candy From Hell: Hunter Biden In The Buff