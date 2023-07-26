Listen Live
William Jacobson on the Bidens and Impeachment Committees

Published on July 26, 2023

Tony Katz spoke with William Jacobson of LegalInsurrection.com on Friday July 21 about the ongoing legal issues of Hunter Biden, and why Congress should move to create an impeachment committee to look into the actions of Hunter and his father, President Joe Biden.
Tony joined Fox News on Sunday, and shared William’s take with host Jon Scott.
For the full interview, click the link below.

