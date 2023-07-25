Listen Live
Teen, Murdered by Serial Killer, Identified 40 Years Later

Published on July 25, 2023

Genetic consultant in white coat doing dna test in lab.

Source: (Photo: LightFieldStudios/Getty Images)

MOROCCO, Ind. — A Chicago boy who was found dead in Indiana about 40 years ago has finally been identified.

The Newton County Coroner’s Office and other organizations worked together to determine that Keith Bibbs’ body was found on a farm in Lake Village in 1983.  Three others were also found at that farm.

Bibbs went missing when he was just 17 years old.  Police say he was a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler, often referred to as the “Highway Killer.”

Eyler drugged the boy before killing him.  He died in prison in 1994.

