ISP: Man Shot & Killed by Terre Haute PD

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — A man died after being shot by police in Terre Haute Tuesday.

Indiana State Police say employees at a storage building called Terre Haute Police around 7 o’clock Tuesday morning because of a man in their facility. The employees said the man was pointing a gun at them and making threats.

Terre Haute Police showed up and tried to contact the man for about two hours, but to no avail.

The man left the building and pointed his gun towards the police, according to State Police. The officers ordered him to drop the gun and he apparently ignored their order.

“The individual disregarded the direction of the officers,” says Sergeant Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, “the two officers from the Terre Haute Police Department then fired from their police-issued weapons, striking the suspect.”

Police tried to save his life but the man later died from his injuries. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while State Police investigate.

The man’s identity is unknown, for now.