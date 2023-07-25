UPS, Teamsters Avoid Strike

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — UPS and Teamsters are avoiding a strike. They reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract.
A strike by UPS workers would have been the largest in U.S. history. Ratification of the new five year deal could take about three weeks.
UPS CEO Carol Tome called it a “win-win” agreement for employees and customers. The union represents more than 300-thousand workers at the package carrier.
-
Ron Sexton, Known As Donnie Baker On Bob & Tom, Has Died
-
Michigan Hair Salon Will Not Serve Transgenders
-
Indiana was Voted the 7th Worst State to Live in America
-
New York Times Admits 30% of "COVID Deaths" Weren't From COVID
-
Shreve heading down Lubbers Lane
-
Fox Executives are Concerned Over Post-Tucker Carlson Ratings
-
Aurora Borealis: dancing waves of remarkable light in Indiana this week
-
Who Won the Tyrese Haliburton Trade?