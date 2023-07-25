UPS, Teamsters Avoid Strike

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — UPS and Teamsters are avoiding a strike. They reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract.

A strike by UPS workers would have been the largest in U.S. history. Ratification of the new five year deal could take about three weeks.

UPS CEO Carol Tome called it a “win-win” agreement for employees and customers. The union represents more than 300-thousand workers at the package carrier.