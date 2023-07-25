Son of LeBron James Goes Into Cardiac Arrest, Taken to Hospital

LOS ANGELES–The son of NBA star LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California Monday, but he is alive.
Bronny James is no longer in the ICU. A spokesperson for James’ family tells TMZ the USC medical staff treated Bronny and took him to hospital after it happened.
He’s recovering and he is supposed to play for the USC basketball team this fall.
A family spokesperson said that LeBron and Savannah James “send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff.”
