IMPD Charges Man with Murder and Robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeremiah Shanks, 18, has been charged with murder and robbery for an incident nearly two weeks ago. Police were called 3300 block of Meridian Street for a report of a shooting. The victim, 19-year-old Elijah Martin, was pronounced dead at the hospital. IMPD believes that Shanks played a role in the death of Martin, and that’s why he’s charged with murder and robbery.

Shanks was arrested on Monday. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision. Anyone with information about this case should IMPD.