Jason Aldean Defends Controversial Song On Stage

Country music star Jason Aldean is doubling down on his controversial song, refusing to let cancel culture get the best of him.

Aldean released the song “Try That in a Small Town” back in May of this year, but it wasn’t until his newly released music video came out that brought global attention to the single.

The song and music video has been deemed ‘racist’ and ‘violent bigotry’ by the woke. The video specifically shows news clips from riots around the country amid the George Floyd protests. Aldean was also criticized for promoting gun violence and taking aim at the BLM movement. In the video, people have been quick to point out that the singer performed in from a Courthouse in Columbia Tennessee, where a Black teenager was lynched in the late 1920s.

Despite the controversy and attempts of cancelling Aldean, the song has debuted at Number 2 on Billboards Hot 100 this week. The Sales for “Try That in a Small Town” have increased by over 999%, according to Luminate.

CMT pulled Aldean’s video from their station due to the controversy, but that did not stop people from viewing it. Video streams of the music video went from 987,000 views to 11.7 million streams in a week.

This weekend during his concert in Cincinnati, Aldean took a moment to defend himself. The crowd roared with encouragement and followed with a ‘USA’ chant.

Last Tuesday, Aldean released a full statement saying, “these references (of racism) are not only meritless, but dangerous.”

Nigel says outrage of the music video comes from the woke’s own insecurities.

“The reason liberals hate this is because he is putting it on display, their OWN behavior… if you are mad at him for doing that you were either complicit of the riots in 2020 or you participated or justified it in some way.”