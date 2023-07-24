Hoosier Woman Killed In Helicopter Crash In Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. — An Indiana woman was among those killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska last week.

Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources says the crew on board the chartered flight was conducting fieldwork but didn’t check in on Thursday evening. That triggered a search and rescue mission.

On Saturday, debris from the helicopter was found in a lake in one of Alaska’s most northern counties. Tori Moore, 26, of South Bend was among the people on board the helicopter which crashed in a shallow lake near the North Slope of Alaska.

In all, four people, including Moore, were killed.

Maritime Helicopters, which owns the Bell 206 LA helicopter, pledged to aid the investigation.

“We will continue to work closely with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) in their investigation as they search for answers in this accident,” the company said in a statement. “Our mission will continue to focus first and foremost on a total commitment to safety as we resume operations.”

Why the helicopter went down is not clear yet. The NTSB is looking into that.