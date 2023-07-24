Fall Creek Pavilion to Host USA Track and Field Events

INDIANAPOLIS — The $50 million Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will transform into a national and international standard facility for USA Track and Field during winter.

The announcement came from the organization’s CEO, Max Siegel, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. USA Track and Field is headquartered in Indianapolis.

“What this does for us is that it really underlines the state’s commitment to the sport,” he said. “This facility is exciting for us because not only do we envision a number of national events, but we envision hosting our USA Track and Field indoor championships here, our youth indoor championships here, and quite possibly the International Masters Indoor Championships at the pavilion, so we’re really excited.”

Siegel said the events would excite Indianapolis and have a significant economic impact.

“This facility means much more than competitions; it’s about nurturing new talent,” he said. “This will be an active asset for our community where we have young people in coach’s clinics that we host here in the city. In addition to that, this will be a training facility for athletes of all levels.”

At the event, Siegel, who hails from Indianapolis, was joined by Renee Washington, the COO of USA Track and Field, Ed Gorman, the Associate Director of Championships and Programs, and Duffy Mahoney, who played a key role in collaborating with Fairground officials on the Fall Creel Pavilion’s design.

“The facility is not a building; it’s a testament to our commitment to ongoing strategic initiatives with the sport, and this facility we can assure you will be used in this community and we will contribute. We are really proud partners to be here. We look forward to many, many years of collaborating.”