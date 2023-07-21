Indiana Man Charged with Kidnapping His Own Children from Florida

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man from Indiana is locked up in Florida, accused of kidnapping his children.

Police in Palm Coast, Florida say Derek Jordan, 39, drove from Franklin, Indiana down to Florida on July 14th, walked into a house through the unlocked front-door, pushed down the kids’ 82-year-old grandmother, and took his 3 and 4 year old children.

The children’s mother apparently lives with the kids’ grandparents, say police. The children’s mother refused to let Jordan see the kids because he’s facing a domestic battery charge back in Indiana.

Court records show Derek Jordan, a chiropractor in Shelbyville, has a few cases in Johnson County, including battery against a public safety official, battery on a person younger than 14, domestic battery, and resisting law enforcement.

Jordan was found about two hours later and arrested. The kids are safe and he’s in jail, say police.

He’s been formally charged with two counts of kidnapping, a count of aggravated battery of a person older than 65, and a count of burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, court records show.

Jordan apparently told investigators that he intended to take the children.