Governor Holcomb Discusses Approach to Handling Crime

INDIANAPOLIS — Crime is a concern across Indiana, not just in Indianapolis. Speaking at an impromptu press conference on Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb reiterated that different cities in the state have different approaches to handling crime.

“I’m concerned about crime all over, he said. “First and foremost, I won’t get into the nitty gritty of indvisual campaigns whether they be in Fort Wayne, Indy, Gary, Jeffersonville, Evansville, or any city or town in-between.”

Some people have criticized Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett for his handling of crime. Recently, Hogsett revealed that the city was joining a national lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai for allegedly not providing adequate anti-theft measures in their vehicles.

“We will continue to partner where we can and where as needed as a state and we have a very good record of doing just that,” Holcomb said. “In terms of crime, we have always said, and I will also approach it this way, that if you want to detour violent crime, then you ought to prosecute as such.”

In the last 72 hours in Indiana, eight people have been shot, three fatally. Indianapolis city leaders have called for an end to the violent crime that has gripped the area.