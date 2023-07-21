Indy Parking Lot Shooting Leaves Man Dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a shooting on Indy’s Northwest side early Friday morning. It happened in a parking lot near 71st and Georgetown.
The victim was driven to the hospital and died minutes later.
Police have not identified any suspects.
