General Motors: We Help Indiana Both Directly and Indirectly

STATEWIDE–A recent study by Oxford Economics said that General Motors was the largest automotive manufacturer in the U.S. in 2022.

The researchers claim that General Motors (GM) created nearly one quarter of the value of the US’s entire auto manufacturing sector, and its entire footprint supported $10 billion more GDP than the value of all of the US’s crop production in 2021. It also means that GM alone is either directly or indirectly responsible for more than 709,000 jobs in the U.S. last year.

If you’re wondering how Indiana factors into that, Cheryl McCarron, the director of community relations for GM, says GM is helping the Hoosier state in a variety of ways.

“We really have nearly 30,000 jobs that we support in Indiana through our operations. We are impacting these communities in Indiana in ways that go far beyond the wages that we pay,” McCarron claims.

Since 2019, McCarron says a lot of money has been given by GM to local nonprofits.

“That means nonprofits that are in Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Bedford, and Marion. When you look at other grants and donations that we give, we gave nearly $900,000 to nonprofits in Indiana last year alone. That helps about 81,000 people in Indiana. Those things help food banks or organizations that are working on STEM programming, for example,” said McCarron.

McCarron says other ways that GM supports Indiana includes the following:

-$114.7 million invested in Indiana in 2022

-A total GDP impact of $4.6 billion in Indiana

-$791 million in tax receipts in Indiana in 2022

Indiana is home to a GM Fort Wayne Assembly plant, Bedford Casting Operations, the Marion Metal Center, and Kokomo Components Holding facility.

Listen to the full interview with McCarron below.