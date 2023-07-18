Indiana Baby Surrendered Through Baby Box

KOKOMO, IN -This year, five babies have been surrendered through Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana. The most recent baby saved was a girl left at the Kokomo Fire Station. At a news conference on Tuesday, Monica Kelsey, CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, reminded the public that the box at the Kokomo Fire Station has been available for 1,131 days.

“This box worked exactly as it was designed to work,” she said. “It worked flawlessly. The fire department was down here within a matter of a minute, and baby was pulled from the box literally within two minutes from this parent placing this baby in this box.”

Five babies have been surrendered in Indiana through Safe Haven Baby Boxes this year. The state’s Safe Haven Law allows individuals to anonymously and safely surrender unwanted infants without legal consequences.

“I want to talk directly to this mother,” added Kelsey. “We don’t know her story. We don’t know who she is; that’s the beauty of the baby box. I want her to know how proud we are of her for keeping the baby safe. There were other options available, and you chose this one, and we respect your decision, and we honor the decision that you’ve made.”

Kokomo Fire Chief Chris Frazier praised the baby box as a valuable asset to the community.

“Our firefighters showed up, they did exactly what they were supposed to do, the mother was able to put this baby into a situation where it was safe immediately, and we got it the medical attention it deserved.”