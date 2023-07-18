IMPD Arrests Suspect in Sunday Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested Tyree Gilbert, 28, on Monday for a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the areas of Shadeland Avenue and 38th Street.

Gilbert has been charged with aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal recklessness, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case to make a final charging decision. The shooting victim is reported to be stable, but police have not disclosed any details about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.