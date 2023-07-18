Man Wanted For Beating A Dog Taken Into Custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man who was wanted for brutally beating his dog in late June has been taken into custody, police say.

A tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Robert Cole turned himself in sometime Monday.

On June 20, Cole came into Indy Humane’s downtown clinic, saying “(his) dog has been hit by a car” and he needed help.

Surgeons were able to repair the dog’s leg. While the dog, named Maggie, was in Indy Humane’s care, Cole called to check in on her, even making a large donation to the shelter to support her care.

Despite this, it was later discovered Cole had beaten Maggie severely, punching her 11 times. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Lieutenant Shane Foley, a public information officer with IMPD, described the video as “horrible,” but proved incredibly important to the case.

Cole faces a Level 6 felony charge for torturing an animal. Online jail records show Cole being held at the Marion County jail without bond.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.