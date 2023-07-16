Jefferson Shreve’s strategy to defeat Joe Hogsett is to agree with him

Guy Relford reacted strongly to recent Jefferson Shreve ad that supports a ban on “assault weapons” and a repeal of Constitutional Carry which agrees with Mayor Joe Hogsett’s position. It’s a puzzle for most political analysts how a Republican can expect to win in Indianapolis by attacking the Republican base. By straight ticket voting, the Republican here in Indianapolis is already at a 60-40 deficit. By taking this stance, Shreve loses much of that 40, and gains very little of the Democrat/Independent vote who already like Hogsett’s views on gun control.
You want to say Screw You to Jefferson Shreve? and Joe Hogsett? Go write Guy Relford as a write in candidate.
Listen to the clip here:
Listen to the show in its entirety here along with previous episodes.
