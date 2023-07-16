Listen Live
Jefferson Shreve’s strategy to defeat Joe Hogsett is to agree with him

Guy Relford reacts to Shreve ad

Published on July 15, 2023

Guy Relford reacted strongly to recent Jefferson Shreve ad that supports a ban on “assault weapons” and a repeal of Constitutional Carry which agrees with Mayor Joe Hogsett’s position. It’s a puzzle for most political analysts how a Republican can expect to win in Indianapolis by attacking the Republican base. By straight ticket voting, the Republican here in Indianapolis is already at a 60-40 deficit. By taking this stance, Shreve loses much of that 40, and gains very little of the Democrat/Independent vote who already like Hogsett’s views on gun control.

You want to say Screw You to Jefferson Shreve? and Joe Hogsett?  Go write Guy Relford  as a write in candidate.

Listen to the clip here:

Listen to the show in its entirety here along with previous episodes.

